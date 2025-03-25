Ho‘ōla LTRG names Stephen Van Bueren as resources management coordinator

Stephen Van Bueren headshot. PC: Ho‘ōla LTRG

Stephen Van Bueren has been appointed as the resources management coordinator for Ho‘ōla iā Mauiakama Long Term Recovery Group (Ho‘ōla LTRG), the nonprofit announced today.

Van Bueren, who has served as a volunteer board member for the past year, helped establish the organization’s Resources Roundtable guidelines, strengthen disaster case management partnerships and welcome new funders.

He previously led The Salvation Army’s Long-Term Maui Recovery Project, coordinating programs and services while managing a donation budget of approximately $12 million. His work with National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and Hawai‘i Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster has focused on building government and nonprofit partnerships.

In addition to his new role, Van Bueren will continue to serve as the chair for the Resources Roundtable.

“Stephen’s unwavering commitment to our community and his extensive experience in disaster recovery make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, Ho‘ōla LTRG’s executive director. “His dedication and strategic vision will be instrumental as we continue our mission to support Maui’s recovery and build a more resilient future.”

More information is available at www.mauilongtermrecovery.org.