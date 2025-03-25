St. Anthony School launches $3M Legacy Campaign

St. Anthony School. Courtesy photo.

St. Anthony School (SAS) in Wailuku on Maui, today announced the launch of its $3 million Legacy Campaign. This fundraising initiative aims to expand the school’s educational reach and enrich the lives of students across the community.

The Legacy Campaign will support SAS’s recruitment and retention plan, fostering a nurturing environment where every student can thrive academically, spiritually and athletically.

SAS was founded in 1848, and is rooted in Catholic Christian values, Hawaiian Cultural Heritage and student engagement.

“For over 175 years, St. Anthony School has been dedicated to nurturing compassionate, responsible and successful individuals,” said Msgr. Terrence “Terry” Watanabe, pastor of St. Anthony Church and School. “The Legacy Campaign is a pivotal step in our journey to enhance our programs and secure the future of our beloved school, ensuring that we continue to provide an exceptional education grounded in faith and culture.”

The first phase of the Legacy Campaign will focus on three key areas:

Trojan Athletics: Revitalizing Trojan Athletics with the innovative Academy Sports Program, emphasizing academic achievement, personal growth and character development. This program will provide year-round training, facility upgrades and opportunities for students to compete at the highest levels. Hawaiian Cultural Programs: Deepening the school’s commitment to ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi

and Hawaiian cultural education through ʻāina-based learning, traditional practices,

language courses and immersive experiences that foster cultural stewardship and

leadership. The Legacy Scholarship Fund: Expanding access to a St. Anthony education by

providing need- and merit-based scholarships and ensuring competitive compensation

to attract and retain exceptional educators.

“We are committed to creating an environment where students can excel in all aspects of their lives,” said David Kenney, SAS head of school. “By investing in athletics, Hawaiian cultural programs and scholarships, we are empowering our students to become well-rounded individuals who are prepared to make a positive impact on the world.”

Phase Two of the Legacy Campaign, launching in late 2025-early 2026, will focus on expanding STEM education, facility upgrades, college credit opportunities, teacher professional development, building inclusive learning curriculum and growing the Pre-K program.

St. Anthony School invites the Maui community and beyond- to join them in shaping the future of education for all keiki ʻo ka ʻāina and the next generation of Maui’s leaders.

Donations to the Legacy Campaign will directly support the school’s mission to provide a transformative educational experience for all its students present and future. For more information about the Legacy Campaign and to make a donation, visit www.sasmaui.org/legacy.