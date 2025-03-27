UH Mānoa: Former US diplomat calls for greater Hawaiʻi representation in US Indo-Pacific policy

Glen S. Fukushima and moderator Shannon Dorsey from East-West Center discuss national security in the Indo-Pacific region during a presentation at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (Credit: UH Mānoa)

A prominent philanthropist and senior fellow at the Center for American Progress in Washington, D.C., shared insights on shifting national security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific during a presentation on March 25, at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Glen S. Fukushima, a former US diplomat, highlighted a need for more policymakers from the islands who have knowledge of the political landscape in the Indo-Pacific region.

“I really would like Hawaiʻi to be more represented in the Washington policy mix because what I find is that despite the importance of Asia, there are very few people in senior positions in the US government who have had experience in Asia and who can speak and read Asian languages and have had real experience working in Asia,” Fukushima said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiʻi, he noted, holds significant advantages in this area. “There’s just a lot that Hawaiʻi has in terms of the University of Hawaiʻi, the East-West Center, and others that are experts in Asia.”

UH Mānoa has long been recognized for its excellence in Asian and Pacific studies. The university’s Center for Indo-Pacific Affairs (CIPA), established in 2022 with congressional funding, serves as a think tank addressing regional security challenges and providing student development opportunities.

“When we did an inventory, we were surprised that in addition to our area experts, we have faculty across the campus, across disciplines, with expertise in the Indo-Pacific,” said Petrice Flowers, director of CIPA.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Fukushima is vice chair of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, former president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan and former Deputy Assistant United States Trade Representative for Japan and China.