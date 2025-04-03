Queen Kaʻahumanu Center to host National Crime Victims’ Rights Week events

County of Maui archive photo of Emergency Preparedness Expo / Event Flyer 2025

In observance of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will host two community events focused on supporting and educating the public on efforts to achieve justice for victims of all crime.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week is observed annually in April through a series of events held at various locations across the nation. This year, it will take place from April 6-12, with the theme KINSHIP. The theme emphasizes the importance of shared humanity, urging us to place it at the heart of our support for survivors and victims of crime.

The National Crime Victims’ Rights Event , in partnership with the Maui County Prosecutor’s Office, will be held on Tuesday, April 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. This event will offer a variety of resources, including hand-outs and community support, as well as live entertainment and yard games.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center will also host the MEMA Emergency Preparedness Expo on Saturday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will provide attendees with essential information on how to prepare for emergencies and protect themselves and their families. The fair will include speakers, informational booths, and a range of community resources.

“We’re proud to be part of these important events that foster community support and preparedness. By partnering with the Maui County Prosecutor’s Office, we aim to provide valuable resources, raise awareness, and help ensure our community is equipped to handle both personal and emergency challenges,” said Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

Both events are free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to stop by to learn more and engage with local organizations and government agencies.