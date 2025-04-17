Matson contributed $7.7M to community programs in 2024, including $648,000 to Maui wildfire recovery

Matson at the Ka Laʻi Ola project. PC: courtesy HomeAid Hawaiʻi

Matson contributed a total of $7.7 million in cash and in-kind services to 719 charitable organizations and nonprofit programs in the communities it serves during 2024.

Cash contributions, including funds directed by employees through the company’s Matching Gift program, added up to $3.7 million in 2024, while the value of donated services and equipment totaled $3.9 million.

The biggest categories of giving for the year were Food Security programs, with $2 million in cash and in-kind support; Environmental programs with $1.5 million in cash and in-kind support; and Disaster Preparedness/Relief programs, with $800,000 in cash and in-kind support.

As part of its pandemic response plan in 2020, Matson made a multi-year commitment of $5 million in cash and in-kind services to support food bank networks in Hawaiʻi, Alaska and Guam. In 2023, the company committed to providing another $5 million in cash and in-kind services to continue supporting community food bank networks through 2026.

In 2024, Matson contributed $5.2 million in cash, services and equipment support to organizations in Hawaiʻi, Guam/Micronesia and the South Pacific, with the largest category of giving in Food, Agriculture & Nutrition program support at $1.2 million. The company donated $1.4 million in cash and services to organizations in Alaska, and more than $692,000 in cash donations to community organizations on the U.S. mainland.

Substantial contributions of donated or discounted shipping supported food banks and food security programs in Hawaiʻi and Alaska as well as environmental and recycling programs in Alaska.

In Hawaiʻi, Matson continued its annual support for public schools statewide as the sole corporate sponsor of the State Department of Education’s Beginning Teacher Summer Academies with a contribution of $50,000 for two years.

Larger contributions of primarily in-kind services in Hawaiʻi include:

Hawaiʻi Foodbank – $1,254,000

Maui Wildfire Recovery – $ 648,000

Maui Foodbank – $ 613,000

American Heart Association – $77,500

Larger contributions of in-kind services or cash in Alaska include:

Alaskans for Litter Prevention and Recycling – $640,000

Seward Association for the Advancement of Marine Science – $87,000

Prince William Sound Science & Technology Institute – $68,000

Anchorage Cops for Community – $50,000

Zender Environmental Health and Research Group – $37,000

Larger contributions of primarily in-kind services in Guam and Micronesia include:

500 Sails – $117,000

American Red Cross – $18,000

Guam Council on the Arts & Humanities Agency – $17,000

Canvasback Missions – $13,000

Contributions supporting social service programs include:

$760,000 in donations supporting community programs focused on underserved populations

$100,000 in targeted annual grants supporting 10 social service focused nonprofit programs in Matson communities

$87,000 in higher education scholarships aimed at supporting student leaders pursuing fields of study in maritime and supply chain logistics

Led by employee committees in Hawaiʻi, Alaska and Guam, Matson focuses its community support on local programs providing vital health care and human services; youth development / recreation; disaster preparedness and recovery; education; cultural and environmental preservation; the arts; agriculture and nutrition; and maritime safety.

Additional information on Matson’s community support activities is available in the company’s Sustainability Reports posted online at: https://www.matson.com/sustainability/sustainability-reports.html