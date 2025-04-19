Volunteers invited to join community planting day in Kahoma Village as part of Lahaina recovery

Refer to this map for planting day parking and location. (Courtesy: Maui Nui Marine Resource Council)

After losing four buildings in the Lahaina wildfire, the residents of Kahoma Village will be hosting a community planting day to kick off the revitalization of their park space on Saturday, April 26.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and seeks to revitalize the local landscape with native and resilient plant species. The project also aims to promote environmental stewardship, support urban and community gardens and strengthen the community’s connection to the land.

All ages and experience levels are welcome. Tools, gloves and refreshments will be provided. Duke’s Maui will be providing lunch for the day. Volunteers are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing, closed-toe shoes, bring sun protection and a reusable water bottle.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to RSVP by filling out this online form or contacting Jill Wirt directly at jill@mauireefs.org.

As a part of the rebuilding process, some residents have requested to use Reef-Friendly Landscaping to create a welcoming space for healing and resiliency for the West Maui community. The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council has been working with Kahoma Village on plans to plant fruit trees, native shrubs and native ground cover throughout the park space.

The project is made possible with support from the Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife and the Urban & Community Forestry Program of the USDA Forest Reserve, Region 5, State and Private Forestry.