UH Maui College signs Green Chemistry Commitment

UHMC Green Chemistry initiative. PC: Todd Mizomi, UHMC

As part of its continuing commitment to advancing Sustainable Science education, the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is the first UH campus to sign the “Beyond Benign Green Chemistry Commitment” (GCC).

The GCC unites the higher education chemistry community around a common vision to expand and diversify the international network of people applying green chemistry principles in education and research.

This commitment reinforces UHMC’s dedication to sustainability practices and connects the institution with a broader community of like-minded scientists, giving it access to valuable resources.

“For many years, UHMC has woven principles of sustainability into its curriculum, thanks to the vision and hard work of pioneering professors. The signing of the Green Chemistry Commitment formally recognizes this history and renews the commitment,” according to administrators.

“I’m thrilled that our department has taken on the Green Chemistry Commitment,” said Sean Calder, UHMC Division Chair – STEM. “This will enable the college to lower our chemical waste generation and help us become better stewards of the environment, creating a more sustainable future for Maui.”

This commitment further empowers UHMC to build on its foundation and integrate the latest advancements in green chemistry into its programs. The Green Chemistry Commitment also offers benefits to UHMC students.

Students will gain in-demand sustainable chemistry skills, significantly boosting their career readiness in a rapidly evolving job market, according to a university news release. The curriculum also fosters critical thinking skills by challenging students to design safer and more sustainable chemical processes.

Finally, the commitment will cultivate an increased awareness of the environmental and health impacts of chemistry, empowering students to make informed and responsible decisions in their future careers.

The UHMC STEM Department is committed to providing students with a strong foundation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, with an increasing focus on sustainability. The majority of chemistry courses integrating green chemistry principles include Chemistry and Society Lectures and Labs, General Chemistry Lecture and Labs, and Organic Chemistry Lecture and Labs, with more to come.

For more information about chemistry courses at UHMC, visit https://catalog.maui.hawaii.edu/chemistry or contact Sean Calder at 808-984-3220.