EPA advances Wahikuli sewer project design, as part of Maui wildfire recovery

Areas in vicinity of Wahikuli Subdivision connected to Lahaina Wastewater Reclamation Facility. PC: Draft Environmental Assessment for the Wahikuli Subdivision Gravity Sewer System

The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and County of Maui have issued a joint Draft Environmental Assessment and Anticipated/Proposed Finding of No Significant Impact for the Wahikuli Subdivision Gravity Sewer System project in Lahaina, Maui.

The EPA reports this is a “marker of progress” in rebuilding wastewater infrastructure following the 2023 Maui wildfires. It also comes as Maui County reported a “significant milestone,” with Lahaina’s County sewer system now 100% active following the restoration of service to 62 parcels in the Wahikuli Terrace Subdivision last week.

The Wahikuli subdivision consists of approximately 231 single-family house lots, each currently serviced by a cesspool or a septic system. Wahikuli was mostly burned and lost in the 2023 wildfire.

The proposed project seeks to upgrade these properties to a gravity sewer system, eliminating environmental impacts from cesspools and leaking septic systems while providing a wastewater management system more resilient to disaster hazards from wildfires, flooding, and tsunami.

Local officials took EPA Administrator Zeldin on a tour on Front Street in Lahaina to view the effects of the destructive 2023 fires. PC: US EPA

Funding for the Environmental Assessment effort is provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The EPA remains committed to Maui’s recovery through an on-island Disaster Recovery Coordinator and Sustainability Advisor. In addition to being the local EPA contact for the Wahikuli Sewer project, this position also works closely with Maui County, state, and federal partners to provide long-term recovery planning and technical support,” the EPA reports.

Last month, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin walked streets where rebuilding is underway, and the Wahikuli Houselots Subdivision. PC: US EPA

In March, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin traveled to Maui to meet with community leaders, local officials, and EPA staff to survey recovery efforts following the 2023 wildfires. While in Hawai’i, Zeldin walked streets where homes were rebuilding and the Wahikuli Houselots Subdivision where residents are still in temporary housing. The Administrator also visited the Central Maui Landfill Permanent Disposal Site which will intake all the wildfire debris from the Temporary Disposal Site.

EPA plans to discuss the Draft Environmental Assessment at the May 7 Lahaina Community Meeting, happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Draft Environmental Assessment can be accessed at the State of Hawai‘i, Office of Planning and Sustainable Development, Environmental Review Program’s The Environmental Notice website.

Comments will be accepted through May 23, 2025, and should be submitted via email to the EPA contractor collecting public comments for EPA and County review and response at WahikuliSewerEA@aecom.com.