The Clairvoyants foretell magical experience at the MACC, Nov. 30

The Clairvoyants feature magicians Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass, and their talented dog, Mr. Koni Hundini. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents World Champions of Magic, The Clairvoyants, in a MACC Presents show at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Castle Theater.

After performing in more than 100 sold-out casinos throughout North America and touring worldwide, The Clairvoyants are kicking off with a brand new interactive live show, according to a MACC announcement. “In addition to never-before-seen tricks, The Clairvoyants Experience will feature the duo’s dog, Mr. Koni Hundini, as part of the show. Audiences will be involved throughout the show and will experience the magic in their minds and hands.”

In 2016, The Clairvoyants decided to take part in the biggest talent show in the world, America’s Got Talent. After four months, eight different performances, and over 100,000 contestants, America voted The Clairvoyants second place. At the beginning of 2019, they appeared twice on NBC’s new show America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

“With their extraordinary magic, the illusions created especially for the show, and the impressive staging, magician and author Thommy Ten and mental magician and dancer Amélie van Tass once again set new standards and prove why they are among the most famous and successful magicians in the world.”

“This is not just a show,” Ten said. “This is an experience that people will talk about for a long time!”

In addition to Ten and Tass, their talented dog, Mr. Koni Hundini, will also be back onstage to conjure up many new magical moments. His name pays homage to the Hawaiian town of Kona, “Because we simply adore Hawaiʻi,” while also being a nod to the legendary escape artist Houdini (Hund is German for Dog). Among other things, Koni will read the thoughts of an audience member and show what new tricks he has learned in Las Vegas.

“Every night will be unique and different,” van Tass said. “We will break the barrier between the stage and the audience, making those in attendance a major part of the whole experience.”

In keeping with the MACC’s dedication to supporting wildfire survivors, patrons for this concert are asked to bring non-perishable items for the Maui Food Bank. Ticket holders who bring donations will have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win an autographed poster and a post-show meet and greet.

Tickets are $25, $45, $55, $65, and a limited number of premium seating at $125. More details can be found at MauiArts.org. All tickets sales are plus applicable fees. The MACC member’s 10% discount is available. For those wishing to become a member and receive ticket discounts, early purchasing, and many other benefits of membership, they can log on to www.MauiArts.org/membership

All ticket sales are online only at www.mauiarts.org. The MACC Box Office is not currently open for window sales but is available for general inquiries by email at boxoffice@mauiarts.org.

