Maui Weather Forecast for June 23, 2025





Photo Credit: Jeni Ji Cousins

West Side

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 68 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 79 to 85. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 88. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows 67 to 75. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs around 89. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy and showers. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs 80 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs 81 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 65 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 47 at the visitor center to around 43 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Sunny and breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 63 at the visitor center to around 65 at the summit. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy and showers. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 64 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 51 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 65. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs 72 to 81. East winds up to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 70 to 88. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 60 to 74. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs 71 to 89. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Strong trade winds will gradually weaken over the next several days with moderate trades expected by the middle of the week. Showers will increase and will mainly be focused over windward and mauka areas with light rainfall amounts.

Discussion

Currently, looking at radar and satellite we have clouds showers moving across the islands with some upper level clouds streaming overhead during to a upper level low to the west.

Trades will gradually weaken over the next few days. A weak upper level trough will pass near the state late Monday into Tuesday. This could enhance showers particularly near Kauai through late Tuesday and maybe Wednesday. Some weak instability will be greatest near Kauai, which should allow for some periods of moderate rain. For rest of the state, the shower activity is not expected to be as frequent as Kauai, but some passing showers are expected through at least the middle of the week with windward and mauka locations getting most of the showers.

The aforementioned upper level trough should move westward and away from Kauai by Thursday with an upper level ridge building in from east. Drier conditions will be possible towards the end of the week and into the weekend. However some passing showers riding in on the moderate trades can't be ruled out.

Aviation

Breezy trades through today and will gradually decline through midweek. Windward and mauka showers expected with some limited spillover so some leeward areas. MVFR conds in heavier SHRA otherwise VFR prevails.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for windward portions of all islands. Conds should improve in the morning hours.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for mod turb downwind of island terrain.

Marine

High pressure far northeast of the islands will drive moderate to locally strong trade winds through tonight before weakening during the remainder of the week. The Small Craft Advisory has been scaled back to the windier waters and channels around Maui County and the Big Island through tonight.

Surf along south shores will remain small through the early afternoon today until a moderate, long period south swell starts filling in slowly. This swell is expected to peak just below High Surf Advisory criteria on Tuesday before declining Wednesday.

Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy through the week. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny with mainly background energy through the forecast period.

Peak high tides associated with the lunar cycle will lead to minor coastal flooding along shorelines and low lying coastal areas through Thursday. A Coastal Flood Statement has been issued for the daily peak tide each afternoon and may be exacerbated by the ongoing south swell as it peaks on Tuesday.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 AM HST Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!