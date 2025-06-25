Michael Petersen sworn in as Deputy Director of County Department of Environmental Management

County of Environmental Management Deputy Director Michael Petersen. PC: County of Maui

Michael Petersen, who has more than two decades of experience in public infrastructure, logistics and community operations, was sworn in Friday as deputy director of the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management (DEM).

“With experienced and proven leadership, Deputy Director Petersen is well-positioned to make a meaningful impact in his new role,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “We look forward to his guidance in furthering the department’s mission to protect public health and safety, preserve our environment, and maintain the essential infrastructure our communities rely on.”

Before joining the County, Petersen served as Operations Manager for Waste Pro Hawaiʻi in Kīhei, building and leading waste management operations on Maui while meeting rigorous environmental and service delivery standards and partnering with local government agencies.

His background includes key roles in equipment sales, infrastructure development and logistics management in the state. He has training from the Solid Waste Association of North America as Manager of Waste Collection Systems, Manager of Landfill Operations and Manager of Integrated Solid Waste Management.

Petersen previously served as a board member of the Construction Industry of Maui. He received the 2013 Caterpillar President’s Award as one of the top salespersons in North America and was recognized for delivering impactful results in public infrastructure projects.

“Mike brings practical expertise, as well as genuine care for the community, which he has demonstrated in his work over the years,” said Shayne Agawa, Director of DEM. “His background and the partnerships he has developed will benefit the County and our residents.”

County Director of Environmental Management Shayne Agawa and Deputy Director Michael Petersen. PC: County of Maui

Petersen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

DEM includes divisions for Solid Waste, Wastewater Reclamation and Environmental Protection and Sustainability. For general DEM information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/dem.