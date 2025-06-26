Maui Surf Forecast for June 27, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 0-2 South Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.9 feet 04:09 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:08 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 02:47 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:10 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 04:47 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south swell that produced near summer average surf will continue to gradually fade to background levels tomorrow into the weekend. Models show another small, long period south swell arriving Sunday into early next week that should boost south shore surf back up to near average surf.

Surf along east shores will remain rough and choppy for the next several days. Surf may lower a notch as the trade winds ease late this weekend into early next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny through the period.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.