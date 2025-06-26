Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 27, 2025

June 26, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.9 feet 04:09 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 11:08 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 02:47 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 09:10 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 04:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current south swell that produced near summer average surf will continue to gradually fade to background levels tomorrow into the weekend. Models show another small, long period south swell arriving Sunday into early next week that should boost south shore surf back up to near average surf. 


Surf along east shores will remain rough and choppy for the next several days. Surf may lower a notch as the trade winds ease late this weekend into early next week. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny through the period. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
