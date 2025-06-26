OHA withdraws Maunakea litigation
The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) Board of Trustees today approved the immediate withdrawal of its two longstanding lawsuits concerning Maunakea, marking a pivotal shift towards collaborative stewardship and cultural preservation of the sacred mountain.
By redirecting the resources previously allocated to legal proceedings, OHA aims to better serve the needs of its beneficiaries and to utilize its political capital to guide and lead efforts for the protection and stewardship of Maunakea.
The first lawsuit, initiated in 2017, sought to hold the State of Hawaiʻi, the Board of Land and Natural Resources, and the University of Hawaiʻi accountable for “decades of mismanagement of Maunakea.” The second, filed in January 2024, challenged the constitutionality of Act 255, which established the Mauna Kea Stewardship and Oversight Authority (MKSOA).
“After years of litigation that have not yielded justice or meaningful progress on critical issues such as environmental cleanup, responsible management, and systemic accountability, OHA recognizes the need for a new approach to its Maunakea stewardship and advocacy efforts—one that centers Native Hawaiian leadership and upholds the sacredness of the Mauna,” OHA announced today. “To that end, OHA is working directly with Gov. Josh Green and MKSOA Executive Director John De Fries to identify paths forward that advance true accountability, cultural respect, and environmental responsibility on the Mauna.
“This decision by OHA opens a new chapter of unity and shared responsibility,” said Green. “Together, we will ensure that Maunakea is managed with the respect and care it deserves, honoring its cultural significance and natural beauty.”
De Fries said, “Our shared commitment is to uphold the sacredness of Maunakea through collaborative stewardship that reflects the values and traditions of Native Hawaiians in fulfilling the mandates described in the Authority’s enabling legislation of ACT255.”
“OHA remains fully aware of the pain, the history, and the justified concerns of our beneficiaries. With that understanding, OHA will work closely with and support the Native Hawaiian leaders currently appointed to the MKSOA, including members Mayor Kimo Alameda, Pomai Bertelmann, Neil Hannahs, Ryan Kanakaʻole, Kalehua Krug, Lanakila Mangauil, and Noe Noe Wong-Wilson,” according to the announcement.
OHA reports will engage the lāhui at every step, ensuring transparency, accountability, and the inclusion of community voices in this process.
“We carry the sacred responsibility of our kūpuna to stand as stewards of Maunakea, not only in courtrooms, but also on paths paved by pilina, kuleana, and aloha ʻāina,” said OHA Board Chair Kaialiʻi Kahele. “With this decision, we recommit ourselves to E mālama kākou i ka Mauna—together, with intention, respect, and the strength of our shared values.”