Maui Weather Forecast for June 29, 2025

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows 67 to 74. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 84. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 89. North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs around 86. North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 90. East winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows 67 to 72. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 88. Northeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 48 at the visitor center to around 46 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 71 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 85 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds up to 20 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy. Isolated showers. Highs 73 to 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 60 to 73. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs 72 to 89. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Trades will ease and veer slightly east southeast into early next week as a broad and weak surface trough sets up over Hawaii. Incoming clouds and showers will focus windward mostly overnight, with localized sea breezes bringing chances for rain leeward today. Trades shift back easterly around Tuesday and continue through the rest of the week.

Discussion

High pressure far northeast of Hawaii will maintain moderate trade wind flow, however, a broad low level trough over the western end of the state will veer the wind direction at a modified east southeast over the next couple days until the feature weakens and slides westward. Wind direction and speed will be further influenced by local terrain and upstream blockage from the Big Island allowing sea breezes to set up in some areas this afternoon.

In addition to the wind shift, instability provided by this weak troughing near the state combined with pockets of moisture moving in on the trades may be enough to enhance the incoming showers. These showers will focus windward and mauka showers during the overnight hours and early morning hours the next couple days, including this morning where radar currently shows scattered showers across the island chain. Clouds and showers are forecast to fill in over island interiors and leeward areas in the this afternoon, and Monday and possibly Tuesday afternoons, where any sea breezes manage to develop in the lighter wind flow. Any significant uptick in shower coverage or intensity will be stifled by a midlevel inversion at around 8000 feet.

By midweek, the low level flow will back out of the east and strengthen to moderate to locally breezy levels, with pockets of moisture riding in on the trades. Heading into next weekend, the surface high to our northeast will gradually build, strengthening the local pressure gradient and bringing breezy easterly trades across the island chain. Overall, typical trade wind weather can be expected through the second half of the week with periods of windward and mauka showers.

Aviation

AIRMET Sierra posted for tempo mountain obscurations above 2500 feet for windward sides of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and Big Island due to abundant incoming low clouds and showers impacting windward slopes of these islands. Expect these showers to decrease through the morning with possibility of scaling back AIRMET Sierra. However, clouds and showers are expected to fill in over leeward and interior sides of the islands due to sea breeze convergence. Brief mountain obscurations will be likely through the day, and will monitor for more extensive coverage in these areas through the day to determine if AIRMET Sierra will need to be issued for leeward areas as well. No other AIRMETs are expected today.

Marine

Moderate to locally breezy trades are expected to gradually decrease through Monday as the ridge to our north weakens due to a pair of troughs developing far north and northwest of the state. Early this week, with the pair of aforementioned troughs, trades should veer slightly toward the east-southeast and weaken to gentle to moderate speeds. Moderate to fresh trades could return as early as Tuesday as the troughs move away from the area and a high builds far north of the state.

Surf along south facing shores should see a small, long-period south swell slowly fill in today into Monday with surf peaking near or slightly above the summertime average. This swell will then gradually decline through the rest of the week.

Surf along east shores will gradually decline over the next several days due to the trade winds weakening. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny throughout next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

