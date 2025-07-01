Maui 9-year-old named quarterfinalist in national Jr. Ranger Rick competition

Maui keiki Kailea Wittmer has advanced to the quarterfinals in the National Wildlife Federation’s Jr. Ranger Rick Competition — a nationwide program that lifts up young conservationists who care deeply about protecting the planet. (Courtesy: Morgan Wittmer)

Nine-year-old Kailea Wittmer of Maui has advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Wildlife Federation’s 2025 Jr. Ranger Rick Competition, and she’s asking for the community’s support as she vies for a national title.

The Jr. Ranger Rick Contest is a nationwide program hosted by the National Wildlife Federation, one of America’s most respected conservation organizations. The contest seeks out young nature lovers and budding environmental stewards who are passionate about wildlife, wild places and protecting the natural world.

Wittmer is among a select group of students who advanced from thousands of entries submitted across the United States.

“From protecting coral reefs to reducing plastic pollution, Kailea’s commitment to the environment reflects both the local values of mālama ʻāina and the broader goals of the National Wildlife Federation,” said her mother, Morgan, in a statement on Monday.

The public can help Wittmer reach the next stage of this competition by participating in an online vote. Supporters can vote once every 24 hours during the quarterfinal round at: https://jr-ranger.org/2025/kailea-dbe1.

Public voting ends Thursday, July 10 at 4 p.m. HST.