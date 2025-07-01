New Maui Police Department hire, arrested for sex assault and electronic enticement of a child

A probationary employee of the Maui Police Department was arrested for first degree sexual assault and first degree electronic enticement of a child on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The 44-year-old Kīhei man was immediately taken into custody following allegations of sexual abuse of a minor and has been placed on administrative leave. He had been employed for only 27 days as an early hire, performed no law enforcement duties, and had no interaction with the public, according to a department news release.

“In light of our department’s continued involvement in Operation Keiki Shield and our ongoing efforts to protect the most vulnerable members of our community, these allegations are not taken lightly,” said Chief of Police John Pelletier. “This type of conduct is not reflective of the values of the Maui Police Department. We are committed to ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation and to upholding the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”

Chief Pelletier further emphasized, “We are taking deliberate steps to reinforce our commitment to fair and equitable law enforcement practices, ensuring that the rights of every individual are upheld.”

As with any arrest, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police have not released the identity of the individual and advise that mug shots, names, and other identifying details are no longer routinely released due to a 9th Circuit ruling; however, exceptions exist when public safety or crime prevention justifies the release, such as alerting businesses about shoplifters, warning the public about dangerous fugitives, or seeking help locating individuals with outstanding warrants.