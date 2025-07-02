Maui Weather Forecast for July 02, 2025





West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 75. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny. Highs around 87. North winds up to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs around 89. North winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 81 to 87. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 73. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs 82 to 89. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 66 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 43 to 54. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Sunny with scattered showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 85 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 72 near the shore to around 52 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday: Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers. Highs 79 to 86 near the shore to around 67 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to 80. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs 73 to 81. East winds up to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 72 to 89. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 72 to 90. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

An exiting trough will help the trades stregthen through the remainder of the week. Mostly dry conditions expected with any incoming showers expected to impact the windward and mauka areas overnight into the early morning hours.

Discussion

Looking and radar and satellite we have showers moving across the islands. While trades are light right now expect them to stregthen today through the remainder of the week due to an exiting trough. Mostly dry conditions are expected. Any showers that do ride in with the trades will be light and confined to the windward and mauka slopes.

Trades should strengthen further Friday into next week, becoming breezy to locally strong at times. The combination of drier conditions with stronger trades could elevate fire weather concerns. While this is still several days out, and confidence remains low at the moment, conditions will be monitored leading up to the weekend and into next week.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trades. Low cigs and SHRA will favor windward and mauka areas. MVFR conds possible in SHRA otherwise VFR prevails.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc abv 020 for windward portions of all islands. Conds should improve by mid morning.

Marine

Weak trough to the north of the state continues to maintain gentle to locally fresh easterly trade winds across the state through Thursday. High pressure far north of the state will strengthen Friday into the weekend with fresh to locally strong trade winds expected by Saturday. Winds are expected to further strengthen early next week with widespread strong trade winds possible. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) could return as early as Thursday, but more likely on Friday for the windier waters and channels around Maui County and the Big Island.

The current south swell peaked and will slowly decline through the rest of the week. Surf heights should still hold near the summer time average (5 feet) till around Thursday before dropping Friday into the weekend.

Along east facing shores, surf will continue to remain smaller than average due to the lack of strong trades. An increase of rough and choppy surf is expected this weekend into next week as the trade winds strengthen. No significant swells are expected through next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

