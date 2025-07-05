Royal Lahaina launches new oceanfront ‘Summer Sunday BBQ Series’ and live entertainment

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows

The Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows is turning up the heat with its brand-new Summer Sunday BBQ Series, happening now through Aug. 10 along Kāʻanapali Beach.

Held from noon to 2 p.m. every Sunday on the resort’s oceanfront lawn, the experience features classic BBQ favorites like kalbi ribs, mango BBQ chicken sandwiches and the Royal Burger curated by Chef de Cuisine Vanessa Castillo. Live music from local artists begins at 11 a.m. and continues into the afternoon, with more live entertainment each evening at The Branches, the resort’s open-air entertainment venue.

Guests are invited to enjoy lawn games like shuffleboard and cornhole, and rent snorkel gear, beach chairs, kayaks and more for a full day on the beach. No reservations are required, and all ages are welcome. Complimentary parking is available with validation.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Branches also hosts a Featured Artist Night on the third Friday of each month. Upcoming performances include NBC’s “The Voice” star Jason Arcilla on July 18. Performing next is award-winning Native Hawaiian country artist Kalaʻe Parish and his wife, a former Kapena band member and multi-award winner, Kalenaku, on Aug. 15. Maui’s own Nuff Sedd is set to perform Sept. 19.

Spread across 27 acres of tropical, oceanfront gardens, Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows is one of the original resorts on Maui. In 2024, the resort debuted two new culinary venues, an outdoor entertainment space, enhanced bungalows and an updated lobby and pool area.

It recently launched its “Maui Riviera Summer” stay package, which includes VIP tickets to the Myths of Maui Lūʻau, a $75 resort credit and daily breakfast for two.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information, visit www.royallahaina.com.