Temporary South, Central Maui park and facility closures set this month

The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) announced several temporary closures at parks and recreation facilities this month for maintenance and operational needs.
- South Maui – July 14-16, 2025: Kama’ole I Beach Park’s parking lot in Kīhei will be closed from Sunday, July 14, to Tuesday, July 16, to allow for the removal of a grounded boat. The park will remain open while work is underway. For more information, contact DPR’s main line at 808-270-7230.
- South Maui – July 16-17, 2025: Cove Park’s parking lot in Kīhei will be closed from Wednesday, July 16, to Thursday, July 17, for sealcoating and re-striping. Park showers will be offline. The park will remain open while work is underway; however, park showers will be offline. For more information, contact DPR’s Maintenance Division at 808-270-7382.
- Central Maui – July 24, 2025: Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 24, for pool guard recruitment testing. The facility will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. that day for lap and recreational swimming. For updates on pool hours, call the Maui County pool hotline at 808-270-8208 or visit www.mauicounty.gov/aquatics.
For general DPR information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.
