Southwest Maui Invitational unveils 2025 tournament bracket

File (2024): The Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center made a triumphant return to the island last year following the August 2023 wildfires. (PC: County of Maui photos / Mia A‘i)

The Southwest Maui Invitational, the nation’s preeminent in-season college basketball tournament, today released the official bracket for the 2025 Tournament, taking place at the historic Lahaina Civic Center from Nov. 24 to 26.

The 42nd annual Tournament will kick off with Seton Hall taking on NC State, followed by USC facing Boise State in game two. Games three and four will feature Washington State squaring off with Tournament host Chaminade, and Arizona State going head-to-head with Texas in the nightcap. All 12 games of the 2025 Southwest Maui Invitational will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, and will also be available on the ESPN app.

“The 2025 Southwest Maui Invitational features yet another competitive field and includes three teams making their Tournament debut and two previous Tournament champions,” said Dave Odom, tournament chairman and legendary collegiate coach. “There’s truly nothing like the energy and atmosphere that fills the Lahaina Civic Center each November, and we are excited for each of these programs to add to this iconic Tournament’s history as they look to deliver ‘Maui Magic’ for college basketball fans on-island and at-large.”

Graphic of 2025 match-ups courtesy of Southwest Maui Invitational via X.

Together, the 2025 field shares 136 NCAA Tournament appearances, 11 Final Fours and two national championships.

As in years past, the Southwest Maui Invitational and its partners are once again teaming up to give two lucky college basketball fans the opportunity to experience the trip of a lifetime at this year’s Tournament through the Southwest Maui Invitational Fan Sweepstakes.

One winner and a guest will receive two round trip flight passes courtesy of Southwest Airlines, two All-Tournament tickets to watch all 12 games, two Stadium Club hospitality passes, $150 tournament merchandise credit, a five-night stay at The Westin Maui Resort and Spa, an exclusive tour and dining experience at Maui Brewing Co., a $500 gift card from Tommy Bahama, two JLab product kits and a $500 prize pack containing a variety of Mauna Loa Macadamia nut flavors from Mauna Loa. The sweepstakes run through Aug. 7, 2025. To enter, fans must visit mauiinvitational.com/sweepstakes.

Travel packages for the 2025 Southwest Maui Invitational are currently on sale here, while All-Tournament and booster ticket-only packages will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 21. Local fans to Maui will continue to receive their special Kama’āina ticket rate, which will go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 14. Each ticket option will be available online only starting at 9 a.m. HST.

For details on tickets and general information on this year’s Tournament, visit mauiinvitational.com or follow along on the Southwest Maui Invitational social channels (X, Instagram, Facebook).