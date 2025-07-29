Updated parking and shuttle info for HCRA State Canoe Championship Regatta

A view of the mass of humanity at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park in West Maui at the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association state regatta in 2017, the last time the event was held on the Valley Isle. (PC: Amanda Cooper)

The Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association is advising attendees of the 2025 State Championship Regatta to plan ahead for parking and traffic in West Maui on Saturday, Aug. 2.

The event takes place at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park, with opening ceremonies at 7:15 a.m. and races beginning at 8 a.m. Organizers expect heavy traffic and high turnout.

According to an update from organizers this week, public parking will no longer be available at Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park or the Kaiser Permanente lot near the Hyatt. Instead, free parking is provided at the Lahaina Civic Center’s upper lot, with shuttle service to and from the beach operating from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Attendees are reminded that no left turns will be allowed into Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park. Traffic may also be impacted by wildfire debris hauling from Olowalu to Puʻunēnē.

Event organizers encourage drivers to travel with patience and aloha, and to allow extra time when arriving or leaving the area.

The regatta will feature over 30 beautiful hand-carved koa canoes with representation from each island in Hawaiʻi. Craft and food vendors from Maui as well as from the other islands will be sharing their locally made food, gifts and crafts. HCRA will also be selling its event merchandise such as t-shirts, rash guards and hats.

Additional information is available at www.hcrapaddler.com.