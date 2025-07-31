Hanakaʻōʻō Park parking lot closed through Aug. 3 for regatta championship prep, cleanup

Hanakaʻōʻō Beach Park. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The parking lot at Hanakaʻōʻō Park in Lahaina is closed today through Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, to support preparations and cleanup activities related to the Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association State Championship Regatta, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR).

The park will remain open and accessible to pedestrians while regatta work is underway. The state regatta championship is set for Saturday. The parking lot is slated to reopen Monday, Aug. 4.

For more information, contact DPR Permits Division at 808-270-7389.