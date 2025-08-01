Film, food and community: Maui Huliau’s farm-to-table benefit night returns Aug. 23

An aerial view shows last year’s Huliau Food & Film Festival at the oceanfront Sugar Beach Events venue in North Kīhei. This year’s benefit is Aug. 23 at the same location. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation

A mix of culinary arts, creative film, food and environmental stewardship will come together Aug. 23 under the stars in South Maui at the next Huliau Food & Film Festival, an event to benefit the Maui Huliau Foundation, which is dedicated to promoting environmental literacy and leadership among Maui’s youth through community-based educational experiences.

This year’s event will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at the oceanfront Sugar Beach Events venue in North Kīhei.

“Guests will enjoy a five-course, farm-to-table meal prepared by a talented team of local chefs, with ingredients sourced from Maui farms featured in the evening’s student-produced short films. These films spotlight the farms and chefs contributing to the meal, offering a unique lens into Maui’s local food system and the people working to sustain it,” the event announcement says.

Farm-to-table food will be served during the benefit event. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation

“As a former student of Maui Huliau, and now an employee, it’s extremely rewarding to share my knowledge with students as they tell the stories of farmers and chefs who shape our island’s food system,” says Kiana Liu, who is overseeing the creation of student films for this year’s festival. “Watching them grow in confidence and creativity reminds me why I fell in love with filmmaking in the first place. I can’t wait for the community to witness the impact of their films.”

A cash bar by Sugar Beach Events will feature wine, beer, and craft cocktails made with locally sourced ingredients. The evening also includes live ukulele music by Arlie-Avery Asiu.

All proceeds benefit Maui Huliau Foundation’s environmental education programs. These empower Maui youth through filmmaking, climate change education, leadership development, zero waste initiatives, ʻāina-based learning, and conservation career pathways.

“Your support also helps expand the Foundation’s Kūkulu Pilina (“building connections”) program, which helps schools create culturally responsive, place-based learning environments by connecting students and teachers with their local ʻāina and community,” the announcement says.

“This festival brings together chefs, farmers, students, and supporters in one space —reminding us what’s possible when a community comes together to empower the next generation of environmental leaders,” says Malia Cahill, executive director of Maui Huliau Foundation. “Beyond this one evening, your support drives real change by helping us bring immersive, ʻāina-based education to classrooms and communities across Maui through a range of programs focused on cultivating youth leadership.”

Maui’s culinary talent will be on display during this year’s benefit event. PC: Maui Huliau Foundation

This year’s team of volunteer chefs includes Chef Courtney Walter of Sugar Beach Events, Chef John Cadman of Maui Breadfruit Company, Chef Eric Morrissette of Maui Brewing Company, Chef Richard Ramirez of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Program, and Chef Vanessa of Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. The chefs generously donate their time and talent to support this event and Maui Huliau Foundation’s programs.

There are “early bird” discounted table and individual ticket prices up to $45 off, if purchased by Aug. 4. Regular tickets are priced at $135. Discounted tables of four to eight guests include VIP on-site parking.



Reserve seats by visiting www.mauihuliaufoundation.org/huliau-food-film-festival.