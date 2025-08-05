American Savings Bank opens applications for 2025 KeikiCo Business Plan Competition

KeikiCo 2024 1st place winner from Highlands Intermediate.

American Savings Bank (ASB) is now accepting applications for its 2025 KeikiCo Business Plan Competition, a statewide challenge that invites Hawaiʻi public and charter school students in grades 3 through 12 to dream big, solve real-world problems and compete for up to $25,000 for their school – plus bonus cash for individual winners.

Teachers and principals can register at asbhawaii.com/keikico by Aug. 13, 2025.

“KeikiCo is one of our most inspiring programs because it shows what’s possible when we invest in our youth,” said Ann Teranishi, president and CEO of American Savings Bank. “The contest encourages entrepreneurial thinking and provides a much-needed financial boost to public schools facing increased budget challenges. These students aren’t just learning how to write business plans, they’re building confidence, sharpening their leadership skills, and discovering how they can make a difference in Hawaiʻi.”

ASB’s KeikiCo Business Plan Competition was created in 2015 to help students build a strong financial foundation early. With Hawaiʻi being one of the most expensive places to live in the nation, the need to equip youth with crucial financial education skills has never been more important.

To date, ASB has awarded more than $1.6 million to 50 schools statewide and distributed over $314,000 in small grants to participating KeikiCo schools. Past winning ideas addressed community issues such as sustainable bedding for houseless individuals, hydration-monitoring devices, and innovations in environmental sustainability, healthcare and education.

HOW IT WORKS

Student teams of up to five members develop a business plan and pitch video that tackles a real-world issue in their community. Teams will compete in three divisions – elementary, middle and high school – for the following prizes awarded to their schools:

First Place: $25,000

$25,000 Second Place: $15,000

$15,000 People’s Choice Award: $5,000 (selected by public vote)

$5,000 (selected by public vote) Bonus Cash: Up to $500 per student on winning teams

Once registered, advisors will receive a digital contest packet with key deadlines, judging criteria and access to a video-based curriculum and financial education tools. Multiple teams may enter per school, and team members do not need to be finalized at the time of registration. Entries will be evaluated by ASB bankers, local business leaders and community partners.

HOW TO ENTER

Eligibility: Hawaiʻi public and charter school students (grades 3 through 12)

Hawaiʻi public and charter school students (grades 3 through 12) Teams: Up to five students, supported by a school advisor (principal, teacher or administrator)

Up to five students, supported by a school advisor (principal, teacher or administrator) Registration Deadline: Aug. 13, 2025

Aug. 13, 2025 Register: asbhawaii.com/keikico

As American Savings Bank celebrates its 100th year of serving Hawaiʻi, KeikiCo continues to reflect ASB’s century-long commitment to supporting Hawaiʻi’s youth through financial education, innovation and opportunity.