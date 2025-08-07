Maui Artist Rafael Pereda unveils “Tribute to Lahaina” painting for 2 year fire anniversary

Maui-based artist Rafael Pereda is unveiling his latest work: Tribute to Lahaina. PC: courtesy Rafael Pereda



















On the eve of the second anniversary of the Lahaina wildfires, Maui-based artist Rafael Pereda is unveiling his latest work: “Tribute to Lahaina,” a 30” x 60” painting created in honor of the town he called home for more than two decades.

A self-taught artist originally from Peru, Pereda lived and worked in Lahaina for over 20 years, where he owned and operated Gallery Rafael on Front Street. Both his gallery and home were lost in the August 2023 fire. Known for his vibrant use of color and signature palette knife technique, Pereda’s work captures the beauty and emotion of Maui’s landscapes, sunsets, and ocean scenes.

“Tribute to Lahaina” took over six months and 200 hours to complete. Signed prints will be available for purchase, along with the original painting.

“This painting is my love letter to Lahaina,” said Pereda. “It holds all my memories and emotions for a place that gave me so much. I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who has supported my art over the years—whether by purchasing a piece, visiting my gallery, or simply sharing kind words. It’s an honor to share my love for Maui and art with everyone I meet.”

Since the fire, Pereda has continued his work as an artist-in-residence at The Westin Kaʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, where he paints live on-site five days a week and offers prints of his original pieces to guests from around the world. His work can also be found at Totally Hawaiian Gift Gallery in Whalers Village on Maui and at Island Art Galleries in Waikīkī on Oʻahu.

For more information about “Tribute to Lahaina” or to inquire about purchasing the original painting or prints, contact Rafael Pereda at rafaelartmaui@gmail.com or 808-446-4843 or online at galleryrafaelonline.com.