Maui Weather Forecast for August 08, 2025

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 82 to 88. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 68 to 76. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. East winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 88 to 93. North winds up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 77. Northeast winds up to 25 mph shifting to the north up to 15 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs around 89. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 88 near the shore to around 70 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Saturday: Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 87 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 74. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 82 to 89. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 69 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 52 at the visitor center to around 50 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs around 67 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. East winds up to 10 mph.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 88 near the shore to around 70 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated showers in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Saturday: Sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 87 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 84. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds up to 20 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 91. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs 75 to 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Trades return to the islands today with drier humidity expected through Saturday. Brief passing showers are expected to develop over windward and mauka areas. Tropical Storm Henriette will also continue drifting west then northwestward, passing just north of the islands from Sunday through Monday. This will produce a lighter trade winds, increasing shower trends over island interior sections, with very warm and humid conditions lasting into Monday. Trades begin to transition back into the islands with decreasing humidity and a more stable trade wind weather pattern from Monday afternoon onward.

Discussion

The satellite picture this morning shows some bands of clouds moving in associated with the trades returning at least for today. Radar shows some scattered showers mostly along windward and mauka slopes.

Drier and less humid conditions are on tap for today but will be rather short-lived. Tropical Storm Henriette is moving westward and will then move northwest passing just north of the islands through the weekend. This will cause a disruption in the trades causing an increase in leeward showers and higher humidity to return to somewhat uncomfortable levels through early Monday. Trades should return Monday afternoon with typical humidity vales returning and drier stable conditions through the rest of next week.

Aviation

Breezy trades expected today before declining over the weekend as Tropical Storm Henriette moves north of the islands. At which point expected winds to become light through early next week. Low cigs and SHRA can be expected over windward and mauka slopes. MVFR conds possible in any SHRA otherwise VFR should prevail.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc for windward portions of all islands. Conds should improve in the morning hours.

AIRMET Tango is in effect for mod turb blw 060 downwind of island terrain.

Marine

The weak trough that is the remnant of TC Gil has lifted away from the northwest offshore waters and allowed moderate to locally strong trade winds to fill in across the islands. Recent satellite passes have confirmed Small Craft Advisory (SCA) winds within eastern island bays, channels and south of Big Island. Thus, a short fuse SCA is in effect for those waters through this afternoon. High pressure far northeast of the state will remain nearly stationary this weekend as Tropical Storm Henriette approaches the region from the east. Henriette is expected to gain latitude over the next couple of days and pass just outside the far northern offshore waters Sunday and Monday.

The anticipated south swell is arriving and filling in this morning. South-facing shore surf will achieve surf advisory heights the swell peaks later today. A reinforcing bump from the south Saturday morning will push south surf to near High Surf Warning thresholds. A High Surf Advisory for all south-facing shores is in effect through Sunday night but may need to be upgraded to a Warning Saturday. This swell should gradually fade into the first half of next week.

Moderate to locally strong trades will produce rough and choppy surf today along east-facing shores. A medium period captured east fetch from Tropical Storm Henriette may arrive later this weekend and slightly pick up the east chop.

A small, medium northwest swell passing through today will keep north surf from going completely flat.

Peak afternoon high tides, combined with elevated water levels running about a half a foot higher than predicted and a large south swell, will lead to minor flooding along many south-facing shorelines and low lying coastal areas through Sunday afternoon.

Fire weather

Breezy trades expected through the rest of today with dewpoints falling toward the upper 60s Conditions are not forecast to approach critical fire weather thresholds during this time. Fire weather concerns are then minimal from Saturday onward as winds diminish and gradually rising dewpoints contribute to increased RH well into early next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

High Surf Advisory until 6 AM HST Monday for Niihau, Kauai Leeward, Waianae Coast, Kahoolawe, Maui Leeward West, Kona, Kohala, Kauai South, East Honolulu, Honolulu Metro, Ewa Plain, Molokai Southeast, Molokai Leeward South, Lanai Leeward, Lanai South, Maui Central Valley South, South Maui/Upcountry, South Haleakala, Big Island South, Big Island Southeast.

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST this evening for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

