Rep. Tokuda accepting applications for Military Service Academies

US Rep. Jill Tokuda. PC: Office of US Rep. Jill Tokuda

US Rep. Jill Tokuda (D-Hawaiʻi) has announced that her office is now accepting applications from students in Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District for Military Service Academies. Qualified applicants must submit their applications no later than Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. HST.

Every year, members of Congress are given a limited number of candidates to nominate for appointment to these academies. Tokuda can only nominate a limited number of exceptional students for each vacant academy slot allotted to the Second Congressional District.

“I have the honor of nominating some of our brightest and most talented students to attend prestigious military service academies across our country,” said Rep. Tokuda, a member of the House Armed Services Committee. “It will be challenging to select nominees from such a passionate, hard-working and dedicated group of students, but I look forward to seeing this year’s Hawaiʻi applicants who are ready to serve in our military and provide the kind of leadership our country needs.

To be considered for a nomination, candidates must reside in Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District, covering most of Oʻahu (excluding urban Honolulu), all of Kauaʻi, all of Maui County and all of Hawaiʻi Island. Applicants must meet the basic eligibility requirements established by the academies and submit a complete nomination application by Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. HST, to Rep. Tokuda’s office.

For more information on eligibility and the application process, visit https://tokuda.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations or call Rep. Tokuda’s District Office at (808) 746-6220.

To apply for a Military Service Academy Nomination through Tokuda’s office, click here.