County of Maui Department of Finance awarded for ‘excellence in financial reporting’

County of Maui’s Kalana O Maui building (left) is pictured in Wailuku. PC: County of Maui

The County of Maui’s Department of Finance Accounts Division was recently awarded for “excellence in financial reporting” by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

The honor — titled Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting — is the “highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management,” the association said.

The July 10, 2025, award was based on judging by an impartial panel of the County Finance Department’s annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024. The panel said the report showed a “constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.”

Mayor Richard Bissen commended the Accounts Division for the recognition.

“This award showcases our County of Maui employees’ commitment to integrity and transparency,” Bissen said. “Mahalo to Finance Director Marcy Martin, the Accounts Division and the entire Finance Department for serving their community well.”

Founded in 1906 and based in Chicago, the Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 21,000 members and their communities. For information on the association, visit www.gfoa.org.