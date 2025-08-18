Police Chief Pelletier vows MPD will be ‘relentless in pursuit of justice’ for fallen Maui officer; suspect appears in court



















The suspect in Fridayʻs fatal shooting of a Maui Police officer made his initial appearance in Wailuku District Court on Monday before Judge Annalisa Bernard Lee. Judge Lee ordered Clembert Kaneholani, 38, to return to court on Wednesday, Aug. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

Kaneholani is accused of fatally shooting Maui police officer Suzanne O who was responding to a report on Aug. 15, 2025 of an unknown individual who had trespassed onto the Pāʻia Sugar Mill property and fired a weapon. Kaneholani is accused of discharging a firearm at the responding officers, resulting in the officer’s death.



















Despite being injured in the exchange of gunfire last week, Kaneholani walked into court unassisted, but accompanied by three sheriff personnel. He was handcuffed and dressed in a jail issued orange uniform. Kaneholani sat through most of the court proceeding, which lasted just minutes, and stood when called upon by the court.

In addition to family and friends, the courtroom was overflowing with police officers who lined the halls just days after losing one of their own in the line of duty.

VC: Wendy Osher (8.18.25)

“I want to make it very clear that this agency, this department and this community are hurting very much,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier during an interview outside the Wailuku Police Station, beside a growing memorial. “Our hearts are heavy and the pain is real. Suzanne was a remarkable officer and an incredible human being.”

Chief Pelletier said the department is focused on making sure that Officer O gets justice. He said: “We are going to be relentless in our pursuit of it. I can assure you of that.”

“Also, at the top of the list, and equally as important because I know she would want it this way, is we are very much focused on the health and well-being of our employees who are devastated and their families,” he said.

In a moment of reflection, Chief Pelletier admitted, “I’m not supposed to have favorites, but she was a favorite. She was incredible.”

During a ride along with Officer O and her sergeant, Pelletier said he was “blown away with how professional, how dedicated, how driven she was. And then when I saw her in the honor guard, I could not be more proud. And the way that she embodied the profession is second to none. You know, there’s no finer officer than officer O. There may be some just as fine or maybe some just as good, but there’s none finer than her, period.”

In addition to Wednesday’s preliminary hearing, Maui police will host a news conference on Thursday, focused on the officer-involved shooting. Police also plan to share more information later this week about the different services and memorials to honor their fallen colleague.

A growing memorial honoring fallen officer Suzanne O fronts the Wailuku Police Station. PC: (8.18.25) Wendy Osher

While Pelletier couldn’t share specifics about the deadly encounter, he noted that criminal and administrative investigations are underway. He did, however comment on reporter questions about the suspect’s history saying:

“Nobody that’s an ex-felon should have the ability to have a handgun. And you can rest assured that I will be absolutely working with the governor and others, that we can do some things that are very concrete to make this not in vain. And so if we have to have an Officer O Bill, where we’ve got some mandatory sentences, we’re going to do that because that’s unacceptable.”

During Monday’s proceedings Kaneholani was served with the written complaint. The judge granted extended coverage to the media despite objections by the defense.

Updated charges against Kaneholani include: first degree murder, criminal attempted murder in the first degree, carrying a firearm in commission of a separate felony, two counts of ownership or possession of prohibited firearm or ammunition, and ownership of an automatic firearm prohibited detachable ammunition magazines.

Kaneholani remains in custody and is being held with no bail set.