Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival to honor Phyllis Ross

The Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival proudly returns to Lahaina Aug. 22–23, 2025, at the reimagined Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows, bringing together hālau hula, cultural practitioners, artisans and Hawaiian music in a free, family-friendly celebration of aloha.

This year’s festival will shine a spotlight on Phyllis Ross, a lifelong student, dancer, and teacher of hula whose journey has been deeply intertwined with the legacy of Aunty Emma Kapiʻolani Farden Sharpe while also featuring a vibrant mākeke where Maui small businesses and artisans will share their locally made apparel, jewelry, cultural goods and ono treats.

Ross began dancing hula at the age of four, later assisting Aunty Emma’s University of Hawaiʻi classes and spending summers immersed in hula and cultural teachings at Aunty’s home. After performing with Nelsen Waikiki and on Hawaiian Airlines promotional tours worldwide, she returned to Lahaina to dance with the Emma Sharpe Entertainers until Aunty’s passing. On June 14, 1975, Phyllis received her Kumu Hula teaching certificate, formally carrying forward the values and traditions instilled in her by Aunty Emma. Today, she is celebrated for her devotion, humility and aloha that continue to inspire generations of haumāna.

A special tribute honoring Phyllis Ross will take place on Friday, Aug. 22, at 11:15 a.m. at The Branches at Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows.

Emma Farden Sharpe Hula Festival. File 2022. Courtesy

Festival Highlights

Friday, Aug. 22

Opening Performance : 2024 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Falsetto Champion Leimana Purdy

: 2024 Carmen Hulu Lindsey Falsetto Champion Evening Concert: Award-winning vocalist Natalie A‘i Kamau‘u at The Branches

Saturday, Aug. 23 (10 a.m.–5 p.m.)

A full day of hālau hula performances featuring:

Nā Pua O Kapi‘olani Hula Studio – Kumu Holoaumoku Ralar

Nāpili Kai Foundation – Kumu Holoaumoku Ralar

Hālau Ka Pā Hula ʻO Kawaiolanoelaniokāne (Reno, NV) – Kumu Kawaiola Noelani Deguilmo

Pukalani Hula Hale – Kumu Hi‘ilei Maxwell Juan

Hālau Ke‘ala Kahinano O Pua – Kumu Joy Salvador

Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua – Kumu Kamaka Kukona

Cultural Workshops (Saturday, Aug. 23)

(Register here: Workshop Sign-Up)

Pūpū Weuweu – Regenerative resource stewardship through a hula lens | 10:30 a.m.

– Regenerative resource stewardship through a hula lens | 10:30 a.m. ʻUkulele Workshop with Jason Jerome (Lahaina Music) | 12:30 p.m.

with Jason Jerome (Lahaina Music) | 12:30 p.m. Intermediate Hula Workshop with Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata | 2:00 p.m.

Festival Mākeke: Shop Local, Shop Maui

Alongside the performances, a signature part of this year’s festival is the mākeke, inviting everyone to experience the best of Maui’s small businesses. From stylish apparel for men, women, and children to handcrafted jewelry, unique cultural goods, and delicious local treats, the marketplace offers something for everyone.

The mākeke is more than shopping, according to organizers–it is a chance to connect with Maui’s creative community and support local entrepreneurs while taking home a piece of aloha.

Festival Experience

Rediscover “the people’s place” at the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows. Festival guests booking through the exclusive link will enjoy waived resort fees and free self-parking, just steps away from all festivities.

Honoring Aunty Emma’s Legacy

The festival continues the mission of Aunty Emma Farden Sharpe, a renowned Kumu Hula and cultural leader who dedicated her life to preserving and sharing Hawaiian culture. Originally an extension of Nā Mele O Maui, the festival today brings new life to Aunty Emma’s vision, celebrating both kahiko and ʻauana styles of hula.

Mahalo to Sponsors

County of Maui Office of Economic Development, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Kilohana by Hawaiian Council, Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club, ʻOhana Farden, Pacific Media Group – KPOA 93.5 FM, KS Kaiāulu, and the Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows.