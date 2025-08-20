Maui Weather Forecast for August 20, 2025





Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

West Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 81 to 87. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 69 to 76. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 81 to 86. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 77. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Thursday: Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs 82 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Tonight: Mostly clear. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 70 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Breezy. Sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 68 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Breezy. Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 52 at the visitor center to around 50 at the summit. East winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 67 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

East Maui

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Breezy. Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to around 69 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 54 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday: Breezy. Partly sunny with showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Lanai City

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 76 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 68. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny and breezy. Highs 74 to 90. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows 61 to 75. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 75 to 91. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will continue through the rest of this week as high pressure builds over the region. A subtle increase in windward and mauka showers is possible today, but in general, expect mostly dry and stable conditions into the weekend.

Discussion

Latest radar and satellite imagery this morning shows some scattered light showers along with some low levels clouds coming in with the trades. Also there is some upper level clouds streaming up from the south . Moderate to locally breezy trades expected today, with some higher gusts possible. A subtle plume of moisture should move across the chain today bringing a slight increase in windward and mauka clouds and showers.

Ridging should remain in place for the next several days, which will continue the breezy trades through the end of the week. An overall dry trend will continue through the rest of the week with the typical summertime trade wind weather and dry stable conditions. With the dry and breezy conditions throughout the rest of this week and into the weekend, we could see elevated fire weather concerns, especially across leeward areas.

Next week, a plume of moisture embedded within the trades could move into the islands by Monday or Tuesday, increasing windward and mauka clouds and showers once again.

Aviation

Moderate to locally breezy trades will persist through the forecast period. Low cigs and SHRA are possible over windward and mauka areas. MVFR conds possible in SHRA, otherwise VFR prevails.

No AIRMETs are in effect at this time.

Marine

A high pressure ridge north of the state will keep fresh to locally strong trade winds throughout the forecast period. A Small Craft Advisory (SCA) remains in effect for the windier waters and channels around Maui County and the Big Island through through at least Thursday.

A series of small, medium period south (170-190 degree) swells are expected throughout the week with surf around the summer average expected through around Saturday. Surf heights should decrease Sunday into early next week as these swells fade. Choppy conditions will continue for east-facing shores through the forecast period due to the persistent fresh trades. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through the forecast period.

Peak high tides associated with the lunar cycle will lead to minor coastal flooding along shorelines and low lying coastal areas during the next few afternoons. A Coastal Flood Statement is in effect for minor coastal flooding this week.

Fire weather

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds are expected as high pressure builds over the state. Inversion heights look to be in the 5,500 to 6,500 foot range today. Despite lowest RH values dipping as low as the mid 40s during the afternoon hours each day, wind speeds look to be a limiting factor, so not expecting any fire weather headlines today.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Thursday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Maui Now Weather is brought to you by Blue Hawaiian Helicopters.



Check out their Maui Helicopter Tours today!