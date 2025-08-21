It’s Back! Maui Jazz & Blues Festival making long-awaited return to West Maui in 2025

Pictured: NEA Jazz Master Donald Harrison Donald Harrison (front) performing with late great Maui drummer Paul Marchetti at the 2014 Maui Jazz & Blues Festival. (Photo Credit: Ken Martinez Burgmaier)

The Maui Jazz & Blues Festival is back in 2025, bringing Grammy-winning artists and international performers to The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua from Oct. 20 to 26. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 22.

Founded by Maui resident Kenneth “Ken” Martinez Burgmaier, the annual festival first launched in 2010 at The Ritz-Carlton and has since rotated through venues in West Maui. The event has been on hiatus since 2017.

Burgmaier, who also puts on the annual Big Island Jazz & Blues Festival, has produced over 75 festivals in Hawai’i over the last quarter century. “Having our festival return makes my heart soar with happiness,” he said.

Over the years, the Maui festival has drawn world-class jazz and blues performers. This year’s lineup includes saxophonist Eric Marienthal, guitarist Chris Thomas King, zydeco legend Wilson Savoy, New Orleans band The Iguanas, NEA Jazz Master Donald Harrison, trombonist Charlie Halloran and many others.

“After everything this community has been through with the fire and COVID, we’re ready to turn up the volume and deliver an epic and historic week of world-class music, festivities and good vibes,” Burgmaier said.

As part of that effort, more than 100 tickets will be donated to Lahaina fire survivors in partnership with local organizations. The festival week will also feature several days of free activities.

Two-time Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal performs to a sold-out audience at a previous Maui Jazz & Blues Festival. (Photo Credit: Ken Martinez Burgmaier)

The schedule includes both free and ticketed events, from intimate lounge performances to the Main Festival Concert at the Aloha Garden Pavilion on Oct. 25. A jazz brunch on Oct. 26 will close out the week with live music and a New Orleans-inspired menu of blackened shrimp and grits, gumbo, muffuletta sandwiches and more.

“From jazz and blues to Cajun zydeco and soulful southern rhythms, this year’s event promises a rich fusion of sound and spirit of New Orleans and beyond,” organizers said.

Tickets for the main event are $145 for general admission and $245 for VIP seating. A limited number of VIP tables are available for $2,000. Tickets and the full schedule are available at MauiJazzandBluesFestival.com.

The Ritz-Carlton is also offering kamaʻāina room rates for festival week, available at ritzcarlton.com/maui using code Z43 or by calling the resort at 808-669-6200. Valid Hawaiʻi ID is required.