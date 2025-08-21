Maui High fundraiser to celebrate 2025 Hall of Honor inductees

Rachel Kondo. File PC: Courtesy HIFF via NMVC.

Maui High School will honor four distinguished alumni and faculty as part of its Hall of Honor Class of 2025. The 14th Annual Hall of Honor Banquet is set for Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at the Izumi “Shine” Matsui Athletic Center. The event is open to the public, and tickets are available at mauihighschoolfoundation.com.

Rachel Kondo – Award of Excellence

Rachel Kondo, a 1999 graduate, receives the Award of Excellence for her accomplishments in the entertainment industry. An accomplished writer and television producer, Kondo is co-creator and executive producer of FX’s critically acclaimed series “Shōgun,” an adaptation of James Clavell’s novel that won 18 Emmy Awards in a single season. Her short story, “Girl of Few Seasons,” was selected for The O. Henry Prize Stories and recognized as a juror favorite by Elizabeth Strout. Kondo also received the 2024 New Voice Award from the Austin Film Festival.

Katsugo “Kats” Miho – Silversword Heritage Award

Class of 1940 alumnus Katsugo “Kats” Miho is awarded the Silversword Heritage Award for his lifelong service and achievements. A WWII Nisei veteran with the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, Miho later served as a lawyer, Hawaiʻi state legislator and Family Court judge, authoring the 1961 Horizontal Property Regime Act for condominiums. He co-founded the 442nd Veterans Club and received Japan’s Order of the Rising Sun for his efforts in fostering Japan-Hawaiʻi relations.

Glenn Otani – Spirit of Maui Award

Glenn Otani, a 1969 graduate, receives the Spirit of Maui Award for his decades-long contributions to the Maui baseball community. Otani served as official scorekeeper for the Maui Interscholastic League at Maehara Stadium from 2000 onward and contributed as a coach and official in youth and amateur baseball. The Glenn H. Otani Scorebooth at Maehara Baseball Stadium commemorates his enduring impact.

Faith Ito – Saber Spirit Award

Faith Ito, class of 1965, is recognized with the Saber Spirit Award for her dedication to Maui High School and the local community. Ito volunteers extensively with Tenrikyo Maui Church, Alpha Delta Kappa, the A&B Sugar Museum, Maui Arts & Cultural Center and for various church functions. Her contributions demonstrate her commitment to service and making her community a better place.

“The Maui High School Hall of Honor Class of 2025 exemplifies the school’s legacy of producing leaders and visionaries who make significant contributions locally and beyond,” says Maui High School Foundation. “Their achievements underscore the values of excellence, service and innovation that continue to define the spirit of Maui High School, inspiring current and future generations of Sabers.”

The Foundation established Maui High’s Hall of Honor in 2011 to annually recognize individuals with ties to Maui High School who have made outstanding contributions to the legacy of the school and community. The Hall of Honor Awards Banquet serves as the Foundation’s primary fundraiser to support its mission.

For more information and to purchase sponsorships, tickets, or advertisement, visit mauihighschoolfoundation.com or contact Event Chair Lianne Dela Cruz at 808-727-4000 or Cathy Shimizu at 808-264-2997. Inquiries and requests for tickets may also be emailed to shana@mauihighschoolfoundation.org.