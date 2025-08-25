Vision Zero Hawai‘i campaign highlights Maui County’s efforts to end traffic fatalities

The County of Maui Department of Transportation has partnered with the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health to launch Vision Zero Hawaiʻi, a statewide public service announcement campaign to raise awareness of Hawaiʻi’s commitment to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

As part of this campaign, MDOT and Maui MPO continue to collaborate with national, state and county partners to advance Vision Zero. PSAs will air on TV, radio, digital and print media and in malls statewide through August.

With traffic deaths on Hawaiʻi roads increasing more than 50% in 2025 compared to this time last year, the campaign is a timely call to action. On Maui alone, 13 lives have already been lost in traffic-related incidents this year, a sobering reminder of the urgent need for safer streets.

“Residents have witnessed the tragic consequences of unsafe roads firsthand,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “Vision Zero promotes safety so everyone can travel safely and confidently, whether you are walking in Kahului, biking in Kīhei, or driving on Molokaʻi or Lānaʻi.”

In June of this year, Maui MPO completed the South Maui Quick Build: Street Art Project at the intersection of Kenolio Road and Alulike Street in Kīhei. This project—made possible by the incredible support and participation of the South Maui community—promotes awareness among all road users, adds vibrant color that reflects local culture and strengthens the neighborhood’s sense of place.

“Maui County is actively working on infrastructure changes and policies to promote safety for all road users, especially our most vulnerable,” said Kauanoe Batangan, Executive Director of the Maui MPO. “We are proud to be part of this effort that puts people first.”

Staying active is an important part of a healthy lifestyle, yet in Hawaiʻi, most adults and youth do not meet federal physical activity guidelines.

“Physical inactivity is a major contributor to chronic disease, and walking, biking and rolling are ways to promote daily movement, especially for keiki and kūpuna,” said Lola Irvin, DOH Chronic Disease Prevention & Health Promotion Division administrator. “Creating safe, convenient and connected routes for people to get to everyday destinations like grocery stores, schools and parks, helps Hawaiʻi residents stay physically active.”

The public can support Vision Zero and help Hawaiʻi get to zero traffic fatalities and serious injuries on our roads by:

Supporting safer street designs in their neighborhoods;

Being responsible and attentive road users;

Participating in planning meetings that promote safer roads in their communities; and

Supporting and helping pass laws that prioritize walking and biking safety.

To view videos, access Maui County’s Vision Zero Action Plan and learn how to get involved, visit https://VisionZero.Hawaii.gov.