Gov. Green orders flags to half-staff for fallen Maui police officer and victims of the Minneapolis tragedy

Gov. Josh Green, MD, has ordered the United States and state of Hawai‘i flags to be flown at half-staff at all state offices and agencies, as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard, in recognition of two solemn observances.

First, at the direction of the President of the United States, flags are being lowered immediately until sunset on Sunday, Aug. 31, in honor of the victims of the acts of violence in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Aug. 27.

Second, Gov. Green has ordered flags to remain at half-staff from sunrise on Friday, Aug. 29 until sunset on Monday, Sept. 1, in honor of Maui Police Officer Suzanne O, who was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 15. Funeral services for Officer O will be on Aug. 29.

“Our hearts are also with the people of Minnesota as they grieve lives taken far too soon,” Governor Green added. “Hawaiʻi stands united in compassion and sorrow with all those affected by this tragedy. May the lowering of our flags serve as a symbol of aloha, support and our shared resolve to end senseless violence in our communities.”

“Officer Suzanne O gave her life in service to the people of Maui and the state of Hawai‘i,” said Green. “She was a dedicated public servant, remembered for her professionalism, compassion and deep commitment to her community. This tragic loss reminds us of the profound sacrifices law enforcement officers make every day to keep our communities safe. On the day we lower our flags, we honor Officer O’s life, her service and her enduring legacy of integrity and aloha.”