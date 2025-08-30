Jaclynn Sabado-Eitel of Paradise Now among business owners in WE by Rising Tide cohort

WE by Rising Tide cohort five program participants met for their first session on Aug. 20, 2025. Photo courtesy: Central Pacific Bank

Central Pacific Bank announced the newest participants of the WE by Rising Tide program. Now in its fifth year, this successful initiative is co-sponsored by the aio Foundation and partnered with the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership. The program selects 19 women entrepreneurs from across Hawaiʻi, providing them with the knowledge and tools to scale their businesses to new levels of success.

“We are consistently amazed by the caliber and ambition of Hawaii’s women-owned businesses,” said Susan Utsugi, CPB Group Senior Vice President of Business Banking and a founding member of the WE by Rising Tide program. “It is our privilege to provide this comprehensive program, empowering them to expand their operations and achieve new heights of success.”

“The sheer talent of the women entrepreneurs who applied to our program was truly inspiring” said Brittany Montilliano, Director of the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business & Leadership. “We are delighted to create a supportive community for this remarkable group as they embark on the exciting journey of accelerating their businesses.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The free 10-week program offers a robust curriculum with valuable workshops covering essential topics for business growth, including:

Financial Management: Learn how to manage finances for established businesses to support future expansion.

Learn how to manage finances for established businesses to support future expansion. Marketing and Branding Strategies: Develop a personalized growth plan with one-on-one consultations.

Develop a personalized growth plan with one-on-one consultations. Networking: Build valuable connections with successful women entrepreneurs and executives.

The following 19 women have been selected for the class of 2025:

For additional information on the WE by Rising Tide program and to view the full 2025 program schedule, click here.