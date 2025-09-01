DPW pavement project Sept. 3-19 will impact portion of Olinda Road in Makawao

One lane will be open to alternating traffic on Olinda Road between Baldwin Avenue and Hanamu Road in Makawao due to pavement preservation work from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekdays Sept. 3-19, 2025, according to the County of Maui Department of Public Works (DPW) Highways Division.

Residents and motorists in this one-mile area are asked to use caution, expect delays and heed all traffic control devices and personnel.

Also, parking on roadway shoulders will be restricted during the 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekday work. At least 24 hours prior to the day of the road treatment application, driveway deterrents will be placed within the specific project limits.

Area residents are asked to shut off all roadside irrigation systems and reschedule home appointments or maintenance that need direct vehicle access to properties.

For information, call the DPW Highways Division at 808-270-5709.