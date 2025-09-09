Senate Ways and Means Committee visits Lānaʻi for updates on local sustainability

Senate Ways and Means Committee visits Lānaʻi. PC: Hawaiʻi State Senate majority.

The Senate Ways and Means Committee arrived on Lānaʻi to receive updates on economic development and sustainability efforts from the Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism and the Agribusiness Development Corporation.

Committee members were first guided through the work of Pūlama Lānaʻi, a nonprofit creating solutions for a sustainable future through cultural preservation and building economic opportunities for Lānaʻi .

“Today’s visit to Lānaʻi shows our deep commitment to supporting sustainable growth in our rural communities,” said Senator Lynn DeCoite (D 7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lānaʻi, Kaho‘olawe and Molokini), Chair of the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism. “The presentations from DBEDT, ADC, and Pūlama Lānaʻi highlight the incredible work being done to preserve Lānaʻi’s heritage while creating economic opportunities for the future.”

“As a State, we must ensure that we are able to keep up with the changing needs of our communities,” said Senator Troy N. Hashimoto (D 5 – Wailuku, Kahului, Waihe‘e, Waikapu Mauka, Wai‘ehu), Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Housing. “Developing sustainable housing solutions must include building communities with access to economic opportunities and critical services to ensure that residents, on Lānaʻi and across our islands, can stay and live with greater security in the place we call home.”

“As we continue shaping policy and budgets, it’s critical we prioritize initiatives that create lasting opportunities for regional economic development,” said Senator Donovan M. Dela Cruz (D 17 – Portion of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipi‘o Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawā, Whitmore Village), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means.

“Today’s visit demonstrates that food, housing, and workforce are the cornerstones of sustainability and economic opportunity,” said ADC Board Chairperson Jayson Watts. “As ADC explores statewide expansion, we are committed to building the infrastructure and innovation needed for rural communities and families to succeed.”

“The work on Lānaʻi highlights how rural communities can thrive when economic opportunities and affordable housing are integrated rather than separated. DBEDT holds critical levers that can be used to support rural communities by connecting food, housing, tourism and workforce opportunities,” said DBEDT Deputy Director Dane Wicker.