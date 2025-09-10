Eric Gilliom reprises Frank N. Furter one last time at ʻĪao Theater

Maui OnStage’s production of “The Rocky Horror Show” features Eric Gilliom as the play’s main antagonist, Dr. Frank N. Furter. Courtesy flyer

From Oct. 17 to Nov. 2, 2025, Maui audiences are invited to experience a high-energy production of “The Rocky Horror Show” live at the Historic ʻĪao Theater. The show stars award-winning musician, actor, and entertainer Eric Gilliom, who has announced that this will be his final reprise of the iconic Dr. Frank N. Furter role.

Known for its outrageous mix of campy sci-fi, rock ’n’ roll and gothic fantasy, The Rocky Horror Show follows a newly engaged couple whose night takes a wild turn inside a mysterious castle. The production invites audiences to join the fun with callbacks, props and costumes for an interactive theater experience.

This production marks Gilliom’s eighth turn as the iconic Frank N. Furter, a role he has made his own over the years. His performance is a highlight in a career that spans Broadway, television, film and international concert stages.

A versatile performer with a powerful voice and magnetic stage presence, Gilliom has performed alongside or opened for artists including Earth, Wind & Fire, Steven Tyler, John Legend and Willie Nelson. He is also celebrated for his contributions to Hawaiian music and theater.

Performances take place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., Oct. 17 through Nov. 2, at the Historic ʻĪao Theater. Tickets are available through Maui OnStage and the theater’s box office.

For more about Eric Gilliom’s career, visit ericgilliom.com