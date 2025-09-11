County DWS now using backup water supply for Upcountry system

Low water levels at the Piʻiholo reservoir. PC: County of Maui / Facebook

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply is now using backup supply for the Upcountry water system starting today, Sept. 11, 2025, after receiving approval by the Hawaiʻi Department of Health, Safe Drinking Water Branch to reintroduce water from Hamakuapoko Wells 1 and 2.

Test results:

Maui DWS PWS-213 Makawao

Hamakuapoko Well/GAC Monitoring

Sampling Location Date Sample Collected 1,2-Dibromo-3-Chloropropane (DBCP) ug/L 1,2-Dirbromomethane (EDB) ug/L 1,2,3-Trichloropropane (TCP) ug/L Hamakuapoko GAC Filter 2 Effluent 08-29-2025 Not Detected Not Detected Not Detected Hamakuapoko GAC Filter 1 Effluent 08-29-2025 Not Detected Not Detected Not Detected Hamakuapoko GAC Adsorbers Combined Effluent 08-29-2025 Not Detected Not Detected Not Detected

The water from the wells will be used due to existing and projected water shortages in the Upcountry water system that serves Upper and Lower Kula, Makawao, Pukalani, Hāliʻimaile and Haʻikū.

Maui County Code requires scheduled water quality sampling for the well water, and results must comply with state Department of Health regulations and US Environmental Protection Agency standards.

The lack of adequate surface water flow into Piʻiholo reservoir, drier than average temperatures and inadequate forecasted rainfall led to the decision to utilize the wells, DWS said. The Upcountry water system is heavily dependent on surface water.

The department will continue to monitor conditions and utilize the backup source as long as warranted.

US Drought Monitor shows the majority of Maui island under moderate and severe drought. National Weather Service is predicting below normal precipitation this month for all Hawaiʻi islands.

For general DWS questions, visit http://www.mauicounty.gov/water. For health questions, call the Maui District Office of the state Department of Health at 808-984-8200.