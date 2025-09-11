Evening brush fire in Kahului extinguished

A brush fire in the area of the Maui Business Park in Central Maui, was extinguished within an hour at 11:10 on Wednesday night.

Maui firefighters responded to the brush fire reported at 10:22 p.m. near Hoʻokele Street and Alaihi Street in Kahului. No evacuation orders were issued.

Updates were provided via the Maui Emergency Management Agency and the Genasys Protect App.