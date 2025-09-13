Reminder: Holomua Kākou returns to Lānaʻi next week

Holomua Kākou flyer. PC: County of Maui

Mayor Richard Bissen is bringing Holomua Kākou back to Lānaʻi on Monday, Sept. 15, and Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, as part of his continuing effort to take county government to the rural communities that are part of Maui County.

“Mayor Bissen and Team in Your Town” events will be held on Lānaʻi on Monday, Sept. 15, and Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. Office of the Mayor staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the ILWU Union Hall, 840 Ilima Ave., Lānaʻi City.

From 10:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Project Vision will provide free vision screenings and provide over-the-counter reading glasses at the ILWU Union Hall.

On Monday evening, Sept. 15, Mayor Bissen will host a community talk story from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the ILWU Union Hall.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, the Office of the Mayor will host grant workshops from noon to 2 p.m. at the ILWU Union Hall. The sessions will be facilitated by Chief of Staff Cynthia Lallo and Budget Director Lesley Milner and will focus on general grant writing skills. They also will be available to answer questions related to the County’s grants process.

Lānaʻi residents are welcome to submit topics and questions ahead of the community talk story via email to Public.Affairs@mauicounty.gov. Those attending the meeting that evening may also ask questions in person.