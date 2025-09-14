Kīhei Community Association announce guest speakers for Sept. 16 meeting

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Tova Callender and Keegan Flaherty will present at an upcoming Kīhei Community Associaiton meeting. (Courtesy: Kīhei Community Association)

Kīhei residents are invited to attend the Kīhei Community Association meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16 at Pro Arts Playhouse in Azeka Makai. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Key topics on the agenda include flooding mitigation and ocean protection, the new affordable housing project, Hale ‘O Pi‘ikea, updates on the North-South Collector Road, fire prevention and upcoming major development projects.

Guest speakers include Tova Callender, Ridge to Reef coordinator with the Division of Aquatic Resources and Keegan Flaherty, senior development associate for Ikenakea.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable item to support the ongoing campaign for the Maui Food Bank.