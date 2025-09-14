New campaign aims to raise awareness of early psychosis in Hawaiʻi youth

The health department’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division has launched a new public service campaign to raise awareness of early psychosis in teens and young adults. (Courtesy: Hawaiʻi Department of Health)

Recognizing the early signs of psychosis in teens and young adults is key to helping them get the care and support they need, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health.

OnTrack Hawaiʻi, a program within the department’s Child and Adolescent Mental Health Division, has launched a new public service campaign called “Start with Care.”

A public service announcement, which debuts Sept. 12 on television, radio and social media, encourages families and peers to talk openly about mental health and offer support to young people who may be struggling.

“Often when a young person is experiencing symptoms of psychosis for the first time, they feel scared or confused, or are too embarrassed to talk about what is happening to them,” said Dr. Theresa Chen, program director of OnTrack Hawai‘i. “With early support, young people experiencing psychosis can reach their educational, vocational and relationship goals.”

Officials said taking the time to listen, check in and reassure youth can help reduce fear and stigma, while also building trust between young people and their support networks. Practical support can include connecting teens with trusted adults, encouraging healthy routines and avoiding judgment in conversations about mental health.

“It’s a good thing when you reach out for help,” said a former OnTrack participant. “You can only look forward to getting better over the course of time. It’s a process — people don’t always trust the process, but you’re gonna get there.”

OnTrack Hawaiʻi provides early intervention services for teens and young adults experiencing unusual thoughts or behaviors, or hearing or seeing things others do not. Services include therapy, medication management, peer support and assistance with school or employment.

For more information about early intervention and youth mental health resources related to psychosis, visit OnTrack Hawai‘i. Visit the CAMHD website or on Facebook and Instagram for additional resources, guidance and family support.