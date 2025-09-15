Inaugural Ka Pewa Youth Summit inspires more than 200 Maui Nui students

Ka Pewa Youth Summit 2025. PC: Cody Lang



















The first-ever Ka Pewa Youth Summit brought together nearly 240 students from high schools across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi yesterday at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. The day-long summit was filled with hope, energy, and optimism as youth gathered to share their voices, engage in conversation with industry leaders, and imagine solutions for their future in Maui Nui.

Funded by grants and generous donations from the County of Maui, UH Maui College, Alaska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines, Goodfellow Bros, Turo, Airbnb, Pacific Rim Land, Roots Reborn, Hawaiian Council, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, and more, the event featured conversational panels, interactive breakout sessions, and hands-on opportunities for students to explore pathways in education, careers, and community leadership. From conversations on the “Power of Connection” to practical workshops like “Adulting 101,” “Entrepreneurship,” and “Environmental Stewardship,” students engaged directly with subject matter experts, policymakers, and professionals.

Student attendees circulated through a Resource Fair and “Parade of Homes” exhibit, inspired by Hawai’I Community Foundation’s House Maui program, connecting with developers and discovering opportunities for savings, education, home ownership, and financial literacy training.

The day closed with the panel “The Future of Work in Maui Nui” and a reflection ceremony filled with giveaways and a collective sense of possibility for the years ahead.

University of Hawai‘i Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana reflected on the importance of hosting the summit, saying, “it was an honor for UH Maui College to host the inaugural Ka Pewa Youth Summit. Our campus belongs to this community and seeing so many young leaders gather with passion and purpose reminds us why we do this work.” Hokoana added, “we believe that by opening our doors, sharing our programs, and celebrating these students’ potential we are making a meaningful investment in a stronger future for Maui Nui.”

“Coordinating the Ka Pewa Youth Summit was a true team effort,” said event organizer Isaiah Souza, who led the coordination efforts with interns and volunteers. “I want to mahalo the sponsors, panelists, and community leaders who gave so generously of their time and resources, and especially the students who showed up with so much energy, hope and heart. Most of all, I’m proud of our Maui Nui Hui interns, whose hard work and dedication helped make this event possible. Their leadership shows that the future of Maui Nui is in good hands,” he emphasized.

The Ka Pewa Youth Summit was made possible through the collective effort of community volunteers, local leaders, and partner organizations, and supported by the generosity of the County of Maui, UH Maui College and more.