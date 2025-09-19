New workforce training program prepares Maui residents for potential jobs within power generating stations. PC: HECO

In collaboration the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College and Hawaiian Electric recently recognized the first set of graduates of its Maui Power Pathways program on Aug. 29 that prepared participants for future opportunities at the Hawaiian Electric power generating stations, including a potential direct path to employment.

“The program introduced the students to real-world experience in various roles within the generation division at Hawaiian Electric on Maui,” said Kazu Hayashida, manager of workforce planning for Hawaiian Electric. “This is a critical area of the company as the generation facilities maintain the energy needs of each island’s residents, businesses and our communities.”

During the free, eight-week training program, students got hands-on learning on the island’s electrical systems, combustion turbine operations, instrumentation and control technology, diesel mechanics and plant operations.

“It’s the first time this training has ever been offered on Maui,” says UH Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana. “This innovative collaboration with Hawaiian Electric is another example of our commitment to help train Maui’s future skilled workforce.”

Applicants had to be Maui residents and at least 18 years old along with additional pre-employment screening. Future trainings are being planned for next year.

“It was truly an honor and a privilege to have been able to learn about the importance and general process of the power generation that keeps our island running,” said Dylan Delgado, a 2025 Maui High School graduate. “I love my island home of Maui, and I’m excited at the thought of being able to pursue a career that keeps me here and allows me to serve my community.”