‘Chibariyo!’ spirit brings Maui Okinawan Festival back to Kahului

The Maui Okinawan Festival returns to Maui Mall Village. Courtesy photo

The sights, sounds and flavors of Okinawa will fill Maui Mall Village on Saturday, Sept. 27, as the Maui Okinawan Festival returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Presented by the Maui Okinawa Kenjin Kai, the family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Kamaʻāina and visitors can savor delectable Okinawan food while enjoying high-energy music and dance, cultural displays with live demonstrations and interactive activities and shopping at the festival’s craft fair featuring Maui and Oʻahu vendors.

“The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Chibariyo!’ — an Okinawan expression that means ‘Go for it!’ and ‘Don’t give up!’” said Maui Okinawa Kenjin Kai President Jason Hondo. “It reflects our commitment to sharing traditions, values and appreciation for those who came before us.”

Guests can immerse themselves in the Okinawan culture through a lineup of local and visiting artists, including taiko and Sanshin performances and odori dancers and an interactive display of Okinawa culture on Maui.

Other festival highlights include:

Okinawan food such as pig’s feet soup, chow fun, andagi and more

A Country Store offering homemade maki sushi, baked goods and mochi

The “Generation Go” cultural display

Live demonstrations, including cooking, music and dance

Interactive stations, including make-and-take crafts and free pin buttons (while supplies last)

The Okinawan Genealogical Society of Hawaiʻi on hand to assist people who are interested in tracing their Okinawan family roots

Screening of a special documentary video of the Pāʻia Rinzai Zen Mission

For more information about the Maui Okinawan Festival, call the Maui Okinawa Kenjin Kai

at 808-242-1560.