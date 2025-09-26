Maui Weather Forecast for September 26, 2025





West Side

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 82 to 87. Light winds becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows 69 to 77. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs around 89. Light winds.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 79. Light winds.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 74 near the shore to around 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 84 to 90. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 73. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 83 to 91. North winds up to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 64 at the visitor center to around 67 at the summit. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 52 at the visitor center to around 47 at the summit. Southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs around 65 at the visitor center to around 61 at the summit. Light winds becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows around 74 near the shore to around 55 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 86 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 74 to 82. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 68. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 83. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 74 to 90. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows 61 to 76. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs 75 to 90. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Low pressure brings a threat for Flash Flooding to Kauai today with localized heavy showers possible elsewhere. Moderate trades accompoanied by a typical distribution of clouds and showers returns by Sunday.

Discussion

Deep layer cyclonic flow established across the island chain a consequence of the closed low positioned north of Kauai at press time. 00z GFS suggests 500mb temperatures around -14C at the center of the attendant mid-level cold pool while observations of lightning data generally indicate that thunderstorm activity is confined within the -10C isotherm, or where lapse rates are about -6.5C/km or steeper. This places the western end of the island chain just outside the southern periphery of the most favorable environment for a greater coverage of thunderstorms. Satellite imagery does indeed indicate the bulk of convection clustered well north of the islands with shallower and more scattered convection over and around the islands themselves. This is a consequence of weakly convergent flow in the boundary layer, evident by the flow- parallel lines of shallow convection (tops ~15kft) that have developed from Oahu westward. Even in the vicinity of Kauai, where the surface trough resides, boundary layer convergence remains lackluster and has been hard to come by. Isolated thunderstorms in the Kauai Channel around 09z/11pm HST do, however, offer confidence that convection has potential to intensify if low-level can get its act together.

Water vapor imagery indicates a rather potent shortwave pivoting around the parent low toward Kauai this morning. Guidance has a reasonably good handle on this feature, though appearances suggest it may be a bit stronger than modeled. This makes it hard to disregard the HRRR which has, in recent runs, backed boundary layer winds to SEly ahead of the surface trough more substantially than the global models. This in turn increases low-level convergence over Kauai this morning yielding what is likely the best opportunity for heavy rainfall within the Flood Watch area. The best superposition of mid-level forcing and low-level convergence looks to fall in the 5am-2pm HST time frame. Isolated thunder likewise remains in the forecast for Kauai. Further east, the strengthening southerly gradient may overwhelm the sea breeze signal over Oahu which is the difference between organized afternoon heavy rainfall (similar to yesterday) or poorly organized and transient showers. PoPs hesitantly hint at scattered to numerous showers mainly over the northern half of the island where convergence will be maximized. Thunder also remains in the forecast over the slopes of the Big Island where lapse rates will locally steepen once heating of the higher elevations commences.

Deeper moisture gradually departs westward late tonight through Saturday even as gently sloped isentropic ascent persists around Kauai. Given the close proximity of the mid-level low during this time, suspect transient pockets of showers, a few locally heavy, will continue through the night over Kauai. However, poor organization and decreasing coverage precludes any extension of the Flood Watch. Low-level ascent shuts off altogether once trades return during Saturday. Even so, the light gradient on Saturday may lend itself to a hybrid sea breeze pattern with potential for afternoon showers over the western slopes of Kauai and Oahu.

Strengthening 590+dm mid-level ridge builds in from the east Saturday through Monday signaling the return of deep layer stability and a typical moderate trade wind pattern by Sunday.

Aviation

A surface trough in the Kauai Channel between Kauai and Oahu will slowly drift westward today. Enhanced clouds and showers will linger over Kauai, Niihau and Oahu this morning. Periods of MVFR conditions will develop in any shower bands. Expect decreasing shower trends over Oahu by this afternoon, with continued enhanced clouds and showers over the western islands of Kauai and Niihau into the overnight hours. The southeastern slopes of the Big Island may also see some low clouds and enhanced shower activity today as deeper unstable tropical moisture moves up from the south. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible for Kauai, Niihau and the Big Island today, thunderstorm chances are diminishing by this evening.

AIRMET Sierra remains in effect for Mountain Obscuration due to low clouds and showers over Kauai and Oahu this morning. These low cloud ceilings will likely improve over Oahu later this afternoon.

Marine

Surface low in the far northern offshore waters associated with a trough west of Kauai will drift west and weaken through the weekend. The chance for isolated to scattered thunderstorms will remain over northwest and far southern offshore waters through the weekend. Gentle to locally moderate southeast to south winds are expected over the eastern coastal waters, with variable winds over western coastal waters. Due to the lighter wind speeds, localized land and sea breezes expected through tonight. High pressure far north of the area will slowly build north of the region and move southeast through early next week. Moderate to locally fresh easterly trade winds are expected to build back next week through the forecast period.

The current small to moderate north-northeast swell will slowly decline through the weekend. A small medium to long period northwest swell is expected to start filling in through the afternoon and hold through Saturday before declining Sunday. Surf along east facing shores exposed to the north swell will remain elevated today before declining Saturday. Another small medium period northwest swell is expected to fill in Monday and decline slowly through next week. Tiny to small background north and northwest pules will keep north shores from going completely flat through the middle of next week.

Surf along south facing shores will gradually build as a small medium to long period south swell fills in today and holds through the weekend. Trade wind chop should increase by Sunday as trade winds return.

Fire weather

Conditions remain below the critical fire weather threshold through the weekend as light winds persist through Saturday and high RH associated with resident low pressure persists. Moderate trades and drier conditions expected by next week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Flood Watch through this afternoon for Niihau, Kauai,

