Fall Break performing arts camps for youth open in West Maui

Fall Break camps flyer. Courtesy of Theatre Theatre Maui

Registration is open for Theatre Theatre Maui’s Fall Break camps, a week of performing arts activities designed for children ages 5-12. The camps run from Monday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

Camp Stage Struck (ages 5-9) offers a fun-filled week of creative crafts, lively music and engaging acting activities, giving young performers a chance to explore their talents and make new friends.

Camp Dramarama (ages 9-12) is a drama camp designed for those with a bit more experience. Young performers will dive into the world of theater with scene work, movement and creative craft projects, helping them explore their theatrical talents, develop new skills and collaborate with fellow aspiring performers.

The camps are led by three experienced instructors and will be held at the Kapalua Cart Barn, 1000 Kapalua Drive, thanks to support from Maui Land & Pineapple.

The cost is $100 per child. Financial aid is available through the Wave of Harmony Foundation and the Gilbert & Aileen Kam Chuck Charitable Trust.

For more information and to register, visit www.ttmwestmaui.org.