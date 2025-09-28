Maui Weather Forecast for September 28, 2025





West Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 87. East winds up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 76. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Monday: Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90. North winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 69 to 77. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. North winds up to 20 mph.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 83 to 91. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 70 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs 83 to 91. Northeast winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs around 66 at the visitor center to around 71 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56. East winds up to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Highs around 66 at the visitor center to around 72 at the summit. East winds up to 20 mph.

East Maui

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows around 73 near the shore to around 53 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Monday: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 80 to 85 near the shore to around 68 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 83. Northeast winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 69. Northeast winds up to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 83. Northeast winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 73 to 91. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 60 to 75. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny. Highs 75 to 91. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

Moderate to locally breezy trade winds today and Monday will keep the majority of showers windward and mauka. Afternoon showers will develop over leeward slopes of the Big Island, but most other leeward areas will be dry. Showers may increase slightly Wednesday in most areas. Trades likely to weaken Friday and Saturday.

Discussion

High pressure north of the area has become reestablished, and along with it, the trade winds. The upper level low that brought heavy rain to parts of Kauai and Oahu and thunderstorms to nearby waters the past few days has moved off and weakened, and the threat of thunderstorms over the islands has ended for now. Conditions will be relatively stable through Tuesday.

Remnants of an old cold front will move into the area Wednesday in the form of increased moisture and a slightly higher inversion, allowing for an increase in showers with windward and mauka favored, as usual. An upper level low will move down from the north Friday into Saturday, resulting in weakening trades and a switch to sea and land breezes mixed in with weak trades. This will bring an increase in the chance for showers in leeward areas. By Sunday, it appears that the trades will increase again as the upper low moves off and a ridge intensifies just north of the area.

Aviation

Locally breezy trades deliver limited clouds and showers windward and mauka. A slightly greater coverage of showers expected over Windward Big Island as upstream moisture moves ashore this morning. Localized MVFR expected within passing showers but VFR prevails.

No AIRMETs in effect.

Marine

Moderate to locally fresh easterly trade winds will build into the region through Monday. Wind conditions are forecast to remain just below Small Craft Advisory (SCA) conditions over the windier waters and channels around Maui and the Big Island. However, if predicted trade wind speeds strengthen just a few knots higher, then SCA conditions for wind speeds are possible for these windier waters later this week.

Surf along south facing shores will hold today and then decrease on Monday, as a small medium period south swell passes through the region. A series of small background south swells will keep surf heights along south facing shores from going flat into next weekend.

A small medium period northwest swell will start to fade today. A series of small swells from the north and northwest will trickle in through the middle of next week. A moderate size long period northwest (330 deg) swell will overlap with a smaller medium period north swell by next Saturday, building surf heights along all north facing shores through the upcoming weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain on the small side as trade winds return.

Fire weather

Conditions will remain below the critical fire weather threshold, even as locally breezy trade winds bring drier conditions Sunday through Tuesday. A brief period of wetter trade wind weather is expected on Wednesday, followed by decreasing winds later in the week.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

None.

